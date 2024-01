Walking in Rhythm, Moving in Style

I went out with our Friday walking group yesterday. There were only 6 of us, as it started out very wet. However, it did improve as we walked, and by the time we were on the way home, the sun was out. Although this photo is a wee bit dark, I liked the way the far hills were starting to appear from the heavy cloud and mist. You can see that Angus (Top Dog) is keeping a watchful eye.