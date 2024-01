Night night, Nisse

Nisse is going off for a big long sleep. But before he does, he was determined to have a bit of fun with a couple of friends of his. I started to strip the Christmas tree yesterday, and they were determined to help. I turned my back for 10 minutes, and there they were. Covered in tinsel and tree decorations. Goodness only knows how they managed it! I didn't mind though, it was their last hurrah. Night night Nisse. See you next Christmas.