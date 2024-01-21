Previous
Frozen Pheasant by jamibann
Photo 3734

Frozen Pheasant

My iron pheasant at the back door made me smile on Thursday morning as I prepared to shovel snow. He was still able to see out though!

No snow left now. It's all gone. Rain expected this afternoon. Meeting friends for lunch today, and a walk afterwards - weather dependent.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1023% complete

Dianne
He looks cute peeping out from under the snow.
January 21st, 2024  
Haha looks almost for real, not looking forward to the rain and wind returning.....
January 21st, 2024  
I presume the pheasant is that which is peeping out at us! He would be cute in summer and winter!
January 21st, 2024  
Ha ha he has a lovely snowy coat
January 21st, 2024  
