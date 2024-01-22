Alison Burt's Cookery Cards

My daughter asked for my Lasagne recipe the other day, which is in my head as I no longer follow a recipe. However, it brought me back to this recipe card which I've had since I was about 18 - the yoghurt topping was successful, although I don't bother with that any more.



My friends Alison and Jan from Aberdeen Commercial College both had the same set of cookery cards thanks to me, and we all laugh today whenever said cards are mentioned. I managed to con them into signing up as I received 2 cutlery place settings for each sign up! What none of us knew when signing up was how expensive it would prove to be. I think it took us all about 3 years to complete the set, all beautifully stored in a tray with dividers. I threw the whole lot out eventually (many years later) but kept 3. This one, a beef stroganoff recipe and a pea and ham soup recipe. Interesting choice of 'keepers', but I still use the stroganoff recipe from time to time, and I think I'll do the soup sometime this week too, as a blast from the past.



Another big storm day today - the snow has melted, the river is up and it remains to be seen what damage has been done overnight. John's away out in the dark and rain to see what's been going on.