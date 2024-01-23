Rainbows and Showers

My usual Monday walk was cancelled yesterday because of storm Isha. However, the afternoon looked brighter, so whilst John held a Flooding Issues Group meeting at our house, I headed out around the seven bridges (staying away from the high water). I was rewarded by a beautiful rainbow as I started out. I was also rewarded with some heavy sleet showers too. :-)



The river Dee was very high overnight Sunday/Monday, but the good news is that the flood defences erected and funded by the community over the past two months would appear to have saved some of the more vulnerable houses from flooding. The river reached the top of these defences. Of course they're now having to look at any damage caused to the defences by the high water, and consider whether they can or should extend the line of defence. It's a never-ending story which has no funding from local government and lots of hoops to jump through before being able to do anything. However, progress is progress.