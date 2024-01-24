Sign up
Previous
Photo 3737
Big River
I took this on Monday, standing on the Polhollick suspension bridge near Ballater, looking upstream. The light was beautiful and I quite liked the bokeh effects of the rain drops on the lens.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3943
photos
191
followers
124
following
1023% complete
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd January 2024 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
So atmospheric that light and choppy water
January 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I can visualise being on the bridge breathing in the truly fresh air, beautiful
January 24th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely shot. Soooo much water!
January 24th, 2024
