Big River by jamibann
Big River

I took this on Monday, standing on the Polhollick suspension bridge near Ballater, looking upstream. The light was beautiful and I quite liked the bokeh effects of the rain drops on the lens.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
So atmospheric that light and choppy water
January 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I can visualise being on the bridge breathing in the truly fresh air, beautiful
January 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely shot. Soooo much water!
January 24th, 2024  
