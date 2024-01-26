Torphins Treasure

I went to Torphins (meaning 'the fair/white hill', apparently) for a walk on Wednesday with my friend Shirley. As we came to the end of our walk, along Craigmyle Road, we passed a house with some interesting garden ornaments. Clearly someone has spent a lot of time making this little house, which sits on top of a tree stump. It was tricky to photograph as it sits behind a fairly high fence. I loved the higgledy piggledy nature of the little house, and how they'd made use of old lanterns, a horse shoe and there was a real key in the lock of the door. There was another similar little house alongside this one, but I didn't want to take too many photos into someone's private garden. I thought they were really cute and I suspect there will be other unseen (to me) treasures of this nature around this garden.



Last night my friend Jan and I went to see 'Cinders', performed by the Scottish Ballet, at HMT in Aberdeen - Cinders was a boy! An interesting twist on an old fairy tale.