Torphins Treasure by jamibann
Torphins Treasure

I went to Torphins (meaning 'the fair/white hill', apparently) for a walk on Wednesday with my friend Shirley. As we came to the end of our walk, along Craigmyle Road, we passed a house with some interesting garden ornaments. Clearly someone has spent a lot of time making this little house, which sits on top of a tree stump. It was tricky to photograph as it sits behind a fairly high fence. I loved the higgledy piggledy nature of the little house, and how they'd made use of old lanterns, a horse shoe and there was a real key in the lock of the door. There was another similar little house alongside this one, but I didn't want to take too many photos into someone's private garden. I thought they were really cute and I suspect there will be other unseen (to me) treasures of this nature around this garden.

Last night my friend Jan and I went to see 'Cinders', performed by the Scottish Ballet, at HMT in Aberdeen - Cinders was a boy! An interesting twist on an old fairy tale.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Delwyn Barnett ace
That's really cute and rather clever.
January 26th, 2024  
julia ace
Lot of work gone onto that..
January 26th, 2024  
