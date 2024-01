Shetland Pony

Our Friday walking group walked from Kinker (Kincardine O'Neil) to Lumphy (Lumphanan) yesterday. A delightful walk through woodland and fields and using part of the Deeside Way. On the return route we met this lovely little Shetland pony, sharing a field with a lame sheep. The pony definitely took to us, following us along the length of the field. I could have taken her home!