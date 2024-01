St Finan's Church, the old Manse and the Barn

Jut one of the views from Friday's walk between Kincardine O'Neil and Lumphanan. The church, built in 1762, is no longer in use. This area is know locally as Old Lumphanan, as it was the original settlement before the arrival of the railway in 1860. It's believed that the name Lumphanan comes from Llan Finan. 'Llan' meaning 'a place with a church', and St. Finan being the missionary from Ireland who arrived in 560 AD, establishing a church.



Oh boy, we're running out of January! :-)