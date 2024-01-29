Previous
Postie Gillian's Marmalade by jamibann
Photo 3742

Postie Gillian's Marmalade

You've 'met' Postie Gillian before, in her van, on the back roads at Birkhall, but here I'm showcasing just another of her skills. She makes marmalade, using her grandad's recipe. I met her in the local deli a few days ago, buying a huge quantity of marmalade oranges and I held the door open for her as she deposited them in her van. Next thing I knew, she'd delivered a large jar of marmalade to our door. Such a lovely girl. And she makes good marmalade. I sampled it this morning, served from my granny's marmalade dish! Gillian tells me that she freezes the oranges whole and makes marmalade throughout the year. Freezing the oranges makes the skins nice and soft and removes the need to soak them before using. There you go.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
It looks very tasty.. love marmalade.. Do make it some times, and the frèzing founds like a great hack..
January 29th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous, sounds like she knows a thing or two 🙂
January 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
That sure looks as good as it sounds, there is always something new to learn here on 365 :-)
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise