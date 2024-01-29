Postie Gillian's Marmalade

You've 'met' Postie Gillian before, in her van, on the back roads at Birkhall, but here I'm showcasing just another of her skills. She makes marmalade, using her grandad's recipe. I met her in the local deli a few days ago, buying a huge quantity of marmalade oranges and I held the door open for her as she deposited them in her van. Next thing I knew, she'd delivered a large jar of marmalade to our door. Such a lovely girl. And she makes good marmalade. I sampled it this morning, served from my granny's marmalade dish! Gillian tells me that she freezes the oranges whole and makes marmalade throughout the year. Freezing the oranges makes the skins nice and soft and removes the need to soak them before using. There you go.