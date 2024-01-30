Previous
Another Coo for You! by jamibann
Another Coo for You!

Just another coo gorging herself on the hay feeder. Taken yesterday on our walk around the Seven Bridges.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley ace
Ah posing nicely for you. Lovely.
January 30th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
These cows are so photogenic!
January 30th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous. They are wonderful creatures and no worries about grooming. 😄😄
January 30th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a cutie.
January 30th, 2024  
julia ace
She can't see you.. Highlands have such cute faces..
January 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, peekaboo!
January 30th, 2024  
