Previous
Photo 3743
Another Coo for You!
Just another coo gorging herself on the hay feeder. Taken yesterday on our walk around the Seven Bridges.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
6
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3743
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th January 2024 11:52am
Lesley
ace
Ah posing nicely for you. Lovely.
January 30th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
These cows are so photogenic!
January 30th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous. They are wonderful creatures and no worries about grooming. 😄😄
January 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a cutie.
January 30th, 2024
julia
ace
She can't see you.. Highlands have such cute faces..
January 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, peekaboo!
January 30th, 2024
