Altdourie, Invercauld Estate

John and I had a lovely walk yesterday, but I'm saving some landscapes for next month's 'Flash of Red'. This is a photo of Altdourie on the Invercauld Estate, which we walked past on the way back to the car. I'm told it is the house used as a base for the 'new' Laird and clan chieftain, Philip Farquharson when he is in residence in Scotland.



Philip Farquharson became the 17th Laird of Invercauld in 2021 after his uncle, Alwyne Farquharson died at the age of 102.



Alwyne was a very popular Laird, and is believed to have been Scotland's oldest and longest serving clan chief. He moved to Aberdeenshire shortly after the Second World War and assumed the role of chief of clan and 16th Laird. He was chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games for 73 years! Alwyne had no issue and so when he died the estate passed to his nephew, Philip.



Braemar Castle, the home of the Farquharson clan, is leased to the community of Braemar and is run as a visitor attraction. Invercauld House, Alwyne Farquharson's former residence, is leased to the owners of the Fife Arms Hotel, Manuela and Iwan Wirth. And so, the 17th Laird has a much more modest abode, when in residence.