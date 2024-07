Loch Linnhe

A busy day today - a meet with an old school friend in Crathes, which started with coffee, and progressed to lunch! The café were very accommodating. A good long catch up chat was had. We are now on the west coast (again) in Kintallen this time. Walking planned for tomorrow (yes, the weather is finally better ...) and a meet with our daughter in Oban tomorrow evening. The Clipper Yachts are in town! Woo Hoo. Above is the view from out hotel window tonight, over Loch Linnhe.