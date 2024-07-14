Sign up
Previous
Photo 3909
Amazing Skies over Loch Linnhe
Beautiful setting sun behind the hills and over Loch Linnhe last night, as seen from our hotel room around 10.00 pm. What a difference from 2 weeks ago in the rain! Same view as the one I posted yesterday evening - it was taken around 7.15 pm.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
13th July 2024 10:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
Stunning clouds, I think that could be a lenticular cloud?
July 14th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Yes - very special shapes.
July 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
Amazing scene. Beautiful colours and shapes.
July 14th, 2024
