Amazing Skies over Loch Linnhe by jamibann
Amazing Skies over Loch Linnhe

Beautiful setting sun behind the hills and over Loch Linnhe last night, as seen from our hotel room around 10.00 pm. What a difference from 2 weeks ago in the rain! Same view as the one I posted yesterday evening - it was taken around 7.15 pm.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Stunning clouds, I think that could be a lenticular cloud?
July 14th, 2024  
@yorkshirekiwi Yes - very special shapes.
July 14th, 2024  
Amazing scene. Beautiful colours and shapes.
July 14th, 2024  
