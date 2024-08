A Day Late and a Dollar short

It's all been very busy of late and so yesterday I struggled with a photo to post. I was catching up with household chores in the morning now that our guests are away, and I had a golf competition at Aboyne in the afternoon. This was the only photo I could think of ... my coriander seeds in the greenhouse, almost ready for drying.



We headed off to St Fillans this morning, departing home at 6am for a quick Munro raid! More later.