Ben Vorlich, Perthshire by jamibann
Photo 3932

Ben Vorlich, Perthshire

So this morning, we got up at 5, set off at 6 and were walking by 9am. Ben Vorlich and Stuc A' Chroin were our targeted Munros, with a very small weather window. We made it, got them both done in fair weather, and are now staying overnight at St. Fillins, a lovely little village on the shores of Loch Earn. Had an ice cream and coffee in the village cafe in the afternoon, and are heading out for dinner soon - nice and hungry - so it will be good!

This image is taken arriving at the summit of Ben Vorlich.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1077% complete

Corinne C ace
A long day, filled with beautiful scenery and ice cream. Sounds wonderful!
August 6th, 2024  
julia ace
Sounds like a successful day..
Well done.
August 6th, 2024  
