Ben Vorlich, Perthshire

So this morning, we got up at 5, set off at 6 and were walking by 9am. Ben Vorlich and Stuc A' Chroin were our targeted Munros, with a very small weather window. We made it, got them both done in fair weather, and are now staying overnight at St. Fillins, a lovely little village on the shores of Loch Earn. Had an ice cream and coffee in the village cafe in the afternoon, and are heading out for dinner soon - nice and hungry - so it will be good!



This image is taken arriving at the summit of Ben Vorlich.