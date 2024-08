Back at that Bridge again

I walked yesterday with old school friends from Banchory, and so the bridge over the Garbh Allt Falls on the Balmoral Estate seemed to be the perfect place for it. I think it's the fourth time I've been there in as many weeks, but it's always lovely to introduce people to this spot as many don't know about it. We got sunshine and showers as you can see by the lovely light shining on my friends, Linda, Jenny and Susan, and the dark clouds behind.