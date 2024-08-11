Previous
ChinHsuan Tea by jamibann
ChinHsuan Tea

Before and after. Our son brought us back this tea from Taiwan a few months ago, and we have only just started drinking it. It is lovely and I'm fascinated by the dry balled-up leaves and how they swell once the hot water is added.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Fabulous close ups of before and after. there are so many wonderful teas in Asia.
August 11th, 2024  
