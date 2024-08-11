Sign up
Previous
Photo 3937
ChinHsuan Tea
Before and after. Our son brought us back this tea from Taiwan a few months ago, and we have only just started drinking it. It is lovely and I'm fascinated by the dry balled-up leaves and how they swell once the hot water is added.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
0
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
11th August 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close ups of before and after. there are so many wonderful teas in Asia.
August 11th, 2024
