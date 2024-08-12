Porsche GT3

Imagine my utter surprise as I went round to the front of our house yesterday to weed the chuckies, to find this 'beast' parked in front of our house! Turns out it belongs to a very good friend, (who runs a garage and changes his car often) who had jumped at the chance to park his car at ours as the village was busy and the streets are narrow - he didn't want to risk parking it in the street.



We are not 'car' people, not at all, viewing them as purely functional, but I was well impressed with this white beauty!



I blanked out the registration number.



It's gone now. He picked it up this morning.



This morning's walk was cancelled due to thunderstorms, so instead I had a lovely coffee with my good friend, Jan.