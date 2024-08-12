Previous
Porsche GT3 by jamibann
Photo 3938

Porsche GT3

Imagine my utter surprise as I went round to the front of our house yesterday to weed the chuckies, to find this 'beast' parked in front of our house! Turns out it belongs to a very good friend, (who runs a garage and changes his car often) who had jumped at the chance to park his car at ours as the village was busy and the streets are narrow - he didn't want to risk parking it in the street.

We are not 'car' people, not at all, viewing them as purely functional, but I was well impressed with this white beauty!

I blanked out the registration number.

It's gone now. He picked it up this morning.

This morning's walk was cancelled due to thunderstorms, so instead I had a lovely coffee with my good friend, Jan.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A wonderful perspective on this beauty!
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise