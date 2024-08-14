The Brightest of Rainbows

Yesterday as I was doing a mammoth cook-in for the freezer, I looked out and saw that it was raining and sunny at the same time, and we know what that brings. So, I was cooking and keeping an eye on the sky around the house at the same time. Then I saw it. The only view point from our house was from our bedroom upstairs, so I leaned out the window and got this shot. I do think it's the brightest rainbow I've ever seen. And I managed not to burn the venison which was browning as I was upstairs faffing!