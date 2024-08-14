Previous
The Brightest of Rainbows by jamibann
The Brightest of Rainbows

Yesterday as I was doing a mammoth cook-in for the freezer, I looked out and saw that it was raining and sunny at the same time, and we know what that brings. So, I was cooking and keeping an eye on the sky around the house at the same time. Then I saw it. The only view point from our house was from our bedroom upstairs, so I leaned out the window and got this shot. I do think it's the brightest rainbow I've ever seen. And I managed not to burn the venison which was browning as I was upstairs faffing!
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
How fabulous! Glad you didn't kill the cooking at the same time!
August 14th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow! Fabulous rainbow!
August 14th, 2024  
julia ace
Pretty rainbow..
August 14th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely vivid colours
August 14th, 2024  
