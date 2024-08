When Life Gives You Lemons

I overdid my online purchasing of lemons the other week, and I have been looking at four lonely lemons sitting in the fruit bowl for a few days now. Yesterday morning I suddenly had the inspiration to make a jar of lemon curd from two of them. I chopped the other ones up into wedges and froze them for future gin and tonics. Everyone talks about food waste these days, as if it were a new concept. Waste not, want not! My mum instilled that in me.