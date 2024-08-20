A dark winter's morning (in summer)

So, today is John's birthday, and regardless of the frankly appalling weather forecast, we headed over to Spean Bridge on Monday afternoon and checked into our little pod (lovely). We did our walk as planned. Took the train from SB to Corrour station, walked our walk (got every season; wind, rain, hail, and even a glimpse or two of the sun ...). Afterwards we had supper in the cafe at Corrour (fabulous) and took the train back to our wee pod. Overall, a lovely day out.



Above is Loch Ossian as we set out for our walk around 0845 hrs ... next image will be returning home after walking 23 km and getting pretty wet through. Almost dried out now. A rest day today - weather related.