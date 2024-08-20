Previous
A dark winter's morning (in summer) by jamibann
Photo 3946

A dark winter's morning (in summer)

So, today is John's birthday, and regardless of the frankly appalling weather forecast, we headed over to Spean Bridge on Monday afternoon and checked into our little pod (lovely). We did our walk as planned. Took the train from SB to Corrour station, walked our walk (got every season; wind, rain, hail, and even a glimpse or two of the sun ...). Afterwards we had supper in the cafe at Corrour (fabulous) and took the train back to our wee pod. Overall, a lovely day out.

Above is Loch Ossian as we set out for our walk around 0845 hrs ... next image will be returning home after walking 23 km and getting pretty wet through. Almost dried out now. A rest day today - weather related.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

ace
Photo Details

Diana ace
Happy Birthday John, what an amazing day you had! I love this capture Issi, such a stunning scene with wonderful light and roadside colours.

I take my hat off to both of you for embarking on these outings in such appalling weather!
August 21st, 2024  
julia ace
Looks similar to our winters morning.. You don't get put off too easily. HB John.
August 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Happy Birthday John
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Best way to spend a birthday… wonderful
August 21st, 2024  
