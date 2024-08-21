Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3947
Walking home
Soaked through, despite having all the right gear. Almost dried out now! Weather related rest day today! High winds and torrential rain forecast. Munros 237 and 238 now completed.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4154
photos
191
followers
119
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
20th August 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a sorry sight, it almost looks like here except for the beautiful forest! Congrats on bagging two more Munros :-)
August 21st, 2024
julia
ace
Looks pretty wet.. Pleased you managed to complete 2 more Munros.
August 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh yuck! My most hated hiking conditions, I feel for you. Well done. Those Munros are being conquered.
August 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
It looks really wet, looks really pretty too
August 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Another congrats! You guys are awesome
August 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close