Walking home by jamibann
Walking home

Soaked through, despite having all the right gear. Almost dried out now! Weather related rest day today! High winds and torrential rain forecast. Munros 237 and 238 now completed.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
What a sorry sight, it almost looks like here except for the beautiful forest! Congrats on bagging two more Munros :-)
August 21st, 2024  
julia ace
Looks pretty wet.. Pleased you managed to complete 2 more Munros.
August 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh yuck! My most hated hiking conditions, I feel for you. Well done. Those Munros are being conquered.
August 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
It looks really wet, looks really pretty too
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Another congrats! You guys are awesome
August 21st, 2024  
