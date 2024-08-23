Summit Cairn of Stob Coire Easain

We got our two mountains yesterday, in reasonable weather, so that's 240 in the bag. Very windy on top, and very wet underfoot, but some nice spells of weather on the way up - and we were even able to gather blaeberries in the lea of the hill.



This calm scene belies the wind howling all around us - my bonnet flew off at one point. The hills in the background are the Grey Corries (3 Munros) and are the subject of our walk today - weather permitting, of course.







