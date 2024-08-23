Previous
Summit Cairn of Stob Coire Easain by jamibann
Photo 3949

Summit Cairn of Stob Coire Easain

We got our two mountains yesterday, in reasonable weather, so that's 240 in the bag. Very windy on top, and very wet underfoot, but some nice spells of weather on the way up - and we were even able to gather blaeberries in the lea of the hill.

This calm scene belies the wind howling all around us - my bonnet flew off at one point. The hills in the background are the Grey Corries (3 Munros) and are the subject of our walk today - weather permitting, of course.



23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1081% complete

Beverley ace
Wonderful to read well done, your both inspiring beyond words.
Gorgeous view of your today’s munros enjoy your day.
August 23rd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Whoa! What a view. Ditto to what @beverley365 said. Well done!
August 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
All the best! Storm Lilian is flinging her weight around still. Hope you get to be up there today. Lovely view and I spy a patch of blue....
August 23rd, 2024  
leggzy
Well done on your achievements & I hope the weather is kind for todays walk :)
August 23rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I love all these Scottish words! But I'd rather see these great photos than actually do all this!
August 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
You really are racing through these Munros, well done!
August 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
You are knocking the B......tds off.. well done
August 23rd, 2024  
