No Rain, No Rainbows

Yesterday was a rather epic day for us in the hills. The Grey Corries (3 Munros) were absolutely amazing. And SO beautiful.



After a rather tedious, very wet, climb up a grassy hill to begin the first Munro ascent, we were welcomed with swirling clouds in the Coires, and a fabulous ascent to the first Munro. The amount of grey and silver stone/rock all over these hills gave no doubt as to the origins of their names. We had coffee on No. 1 and had a lunch stop after heavy rain on No. 2, overlooking Stob Ban, a Munro we'd previously climbed. A surprise awaited us as we left the summit of the second Munro as the rain turned to hail and the wind suddenly became incredibly strong, making it really difficult to cross from one munro to another. The wind was howling up the valley to the bealach we were crossing. We stayed as low as possible, and slowly made our way across. We were quite relieved to get there and then had to decide whether to head to the third Munro (out and back) or whether to head back. We decided to proceed with the plan, as we felt that the wind/rain was coming in squalls and was not constant. We agreed however to turn back if we felt it became too difficult/dangerous. We made it to the next bealach and once in the lea of the wind, had an easy, steep, ascent of the third munro of the day. The route back was straightforward, wind at our backs and heavy rain most of the way. Then we had a final difficulty. A river. We struggled to find a way to cross, as the fording area was clearly a lot deeper than usual. But, there was no danger, the water was knee deep so we just waded through - we were so wet already it made no difference. We then walked along a disused tramway to get back to the car. Quite an adventurous day, but rather wonderful.



This was taken between Munros 2 and 3 and was not the only rainbow of the day. Unbelievable weather for August! It was definitely like winter up there.



Raining again today. :-(