When paths turn to streams

And streams turn into rivers, and rivers turn into raging torrents! Volunteer streams (to use one of Kathy's words) pop up everywhere, with water pouring off the hillside in volumes. We carried on with the programme for this week and bagged another two Munros at Loch Lochy, yesterday. We met four other mad people whilst doing so. The hills are always busier at the weekend though. ;-) There was slightly less wind, but more rain. In the evening, we ate in a restaurant called the Whispering Pines, which has a fabulous picture window overlooking Loch Lochy and the Munros we'd climbed during the day. A perfect finish to another interesting day.



Today is our last day before heading for home tomorrow morning.



During these past 5 days we've been staying in Spean Bridge in a small complex of holiday chalets by the river; Burnbank Lodges. I'm not sure we'd have lasted in any other place. They have an amazing drying room, which we've pretty much commandeered over the past few days and our clothes dry there perfectly overnight. Boots, not quite, but I've also been very grateful for sealskin socks, which I've been wearing all week. Otherwise I'd have been suffering from Trench Foot! With this amount of bog and water it's almost impossible to keep your feet dry.



Another challenging day ahead. Heavy rain forecast all day, but a relatively short walk, so we'll just tough it out and look forward to getting back to our cosy lodge for supper.