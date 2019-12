A Relaxing Morning

While Mike tinkered with the initial test run on our new pressure cooker, I enjoyed a few moments with camera in hand. Although past its prime, the arrangement on the kitchen table of red roses, mini carnations, evergreens, pinecones, and berries still drew me over and into its beribboned beauty. With the holiday hustle and bustle behind us, we welcomed a relaxing morning.



I praise you, Lord, for time to relax and tinker.