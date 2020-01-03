The Chair

"Move me to your favorite spot then sit and stare for a while," read the sticker on the seat of the chair. How delightful! I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to The Westmoreland Museum of Art today, and especially the 107th Annual Exhibition of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh. I loved not only the amazing variety of art but, also, the idea of moving the chair and staring a while. They also offered yoga mats if one would like to strike a pose from which to gaze upon a favorite artwork. Every time I visit this wonderful museum, I leave happy.



I praise you, Lord, for my happy day at the museum.