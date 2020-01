By My Side

While I photographed my cricket on the hearth yesterday, Gracie thought me on the floor meant playtime. Of course, I had to turn the camera her way to catch that sweet, patiently waiting expression. Kisses and cuddles followed. My precious 14-month-old puppy spends just about every minute by my side, and that suits me just fine!



I praise you, Lord, for Gracie by my side.