A Winter Bouquet

With Christmas decorations all packed away, our home feels a bit bare to me, especially because normal accessories won't be put back in place until the furniture gets a good polishing. I thought a touch of fresh greenery would cheer things up. Months ago when emptying the kitchen garden for its winter rest, I made the last minute decision to let the parsley stay; and I'm glad I did. I recalled parsley battling its way through winter before, and it didn't let me down this year. The miraculously-still-thriving-in-the-middle-of-winter parsley made a sweet little winter bouquet today, and I placed it next to the big kitchen sink where its fresh presence does indeed cheer things up around here.



I praise you, Lord for the sweet little winter bouquet.