A Little Pick-me-up

Faced with an afternoon in the den paying bills and tending to other paperwork, I stopped on the way home for a little pick-me-up to place on the desk. The joy only just began as I perused the display of beautiful blooms—what glorious colors and textures!



Home in the kitchen, I unwrapped the bouquet, gave the stems a fresh cut, and plunged them into a glass of water set down inside an old crock (I learned long ago that old crocks can't be trusted to hold water.) I could feel my mood lifting; and when I placed the cheerful crock on the desk, I felt thankful for the advice gleaned decades ago from one of my favorite books.



In my early twenties, I read Living a Beautiful Life, 500 Ways to Add Elegance, Order, Beauty, and Joy to Every Day of Your Life by Alexandra Stoddard. Her encouragement to elevate mundane tasks by adding a bit of beauty sunk in deep and changed my way of life. The pretty bouquet did its job as I did mine, and the once dreaded afternoon turned lovely!



I praise you, Lord, for the little pick-me-up.