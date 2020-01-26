Evening With Friends

Friends came over for a casual dinner and games last night; and before they arrived, I thought I'd capture a picture of the unexpected surprise the florist popped into the centerpiece — orchids — what treat! As I backed away with camera still in hand, I saw the pretty reflection; and a new round of shots began. Soon after, our friends arrived as did an evening of good conversation and hearty laughter.



I praise you, Lord, for our new florist going above and beyond, time to spend with the reflection, and treasured friends.