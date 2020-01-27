Previous
Next
Patience Is A Virtue by janetb
261 / 365

Patience Is A Virtue

Growing up, my Dad told me many times, "patience is a virtue." Just typing the words floods my mind with his voice. Little me didn't know the meaning of "a virtue;" but I knew that he thought it a good thing, that I should want to have it, and that waiting quietly without fidgeting seemed to be a way to get it. I still, even at this age, need to practice patience; and waiting for my amaryllis to bloom had me thinking of this virtue time and time again. Today, the petals finally opened!

I praise you, Lord, for my beautifully blooming amaryllis — and for my Dad's loving instruction.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise