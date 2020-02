This Scene

Some scenes just stop me in my tracks — like this scene. When I came around the bend and saw the morning light shining in on this near-and-dear-to-my-heart pumpkin, I stopped. Gasped even. John bought me this beautiful piece of art glass a few years back and for no reason other than just because he knew I'd love it; and I do. His generous spirit stops me in my tracks, too. Always has.



I praise you, Lord, for this scene and for John's generous spirit brightening so many of my days.