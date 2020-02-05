Previous
Pot Rack by janetb
272 / 365

Pot Rack

The pot rack holds not one pot, but it holds plenty of dried flowers; and the homegrown hydrangeas have my heart.

I praise you, Lord, for hydrangeas straight from the garden dried and hung on the pot rack where we enjoy them year-round — but especially in winter!
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
74% complete

