The Foggy Morning

The foggy morning had me taking an indoor walk approaching each window to assess the visibility. Fog's complete obliteration of what I know is there always amazes. While I made my way from room to room, the fog began to lift; and when I got to the living room, the reflection of my sweet little pair of silver birds trumped the view outside the window.



I praise you, Lord, for the fog, which enabled me to see and enjoy this pretty reflection.