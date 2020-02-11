It Wouldn't Be The Same

I could buy a new one, but it wouldn't be the same. I would miss the memories of little me squeezing the handle, proud that my mom trusted me to do the job of sifting the flour for whatever she was baking. I don't sift much flour anymore, but I often sift powdered sugar for sprinkling onto cookies and other baked goods. I love the memories attached to my Mom's nearly 70-year-old flour sifter — now mine. While using it today, I really did knock it over and spill the powdered sugar seen here; and I can remember little me doing that, too.



I praise you, Lord, for my Mom's flour sifter and the countless memories attached to it.