Previous
Next
It Wouldn't Be The Same by janetb
277 / 365

It Wouldn't Be The Same

I could buy a new one, but it wouldn't be the same. I would miss the memories of little me squeezing the handle, proud that my mom trusted me to do the job of sifting the flour for whatever she was baking. I don't sift much flour anymore, but I often sift powdered sugar for sprinkling onto cookies and other baked goods. I love the memories attached to my Mom's nearly 70-year-old flour sifter — now mine. While using it today, I really did knock it over and spill the powdered sugar seen here; and I can remember little me doing that, too.

I praise you, Lord, for my Mom's flour sifter and the countless memories attached to it.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise