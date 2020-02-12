Previous
Paczki by janetb
Paczki

Apparently, the local bakery sells paczki at this time every year. I never knew, but now I do; and I won't forget! Right next to the cash register, an unfamiliar, glazed blob caught my eye. When I inquired about it, I learned about paczki, a yeasty Polish doughnut glazed and filled with a wide variety of jellies or creams. Four paczkis — peanut butter cream, custard, peach and lemon — came home with me. I forgot to hand Mike a paczki to take to work with him this morning; and when I ran out the door and into the driveway to flag him down before he pulled away, I caught sight of this beautiful sky. The rising sun to the left highlighted the pretty white lines and silhouetted the leafless trees, which sent me on another run back inside for my camera.

I praise you, Lord, for the many reason I now love paczki.
Janet B.

