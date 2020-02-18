Then

Exactly two years ago today, I used an 18mm lens to capture this image; and I don't know for sure, but that could possibly be the last time I used that lens. Wide shots and I don't always get along, but my photography teacher wanted us to compare fields of view produced by lenses of different focal lengths. Since then, I do find myself attempting to show more context in my photographs, but in tight makes me happiest. I like the the pretty sunlight and chandelier light in this image, and adding it to my project brings back memories of the fun afternoon I spent on this assignment.



Mike and I always joke about our different shooting styles. His sweeping vistas of the beautiful vineyards we've had the pleasure of visiting show rows and rows of neatly tended grapevines — a stark contrast to my close-ups of grape bunches and vine tendrils. How fun it is to see the world through each other's eyes!



I praise you, Lord, for the many different ways of seeing and appreciating your countless gifts.