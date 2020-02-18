Exactly two years ago today, I used an 18mm lens to capture this image; and I don't know for sure, but that could possibly be the last time I used that lens. Wide shots and I don't always get along, but my photography teacher wanted us to compare fields of view produced by lenses of different focal lengths. Since then, I do find myself attempting to show more context in my photographs, but in tight makes me happiest. I like the the pretty sunlight and chandelier light in this image, and adding it to my project brings back memories of the fun afternoon I spent on this assignment.
Mike and I always joke about our different shooting styles. His sweeping vistas of the beautiful vineyards we've had the pleasure of visiting show rows and rows of neatly tended grapevines — a stark contrast to my close-ups of grape bunches and vine tendrils. How fun it is to see the world through each other's eyes!
I praise you, Lord, for the many different ways of seeing and appreciating your countless gifts.
I'm with you on the praises for the individual ways of seeing the world around us.