Roses

Standing wobbly on the bed with natural light fading fast, I clicked the shutter button on a subject that surprised me. When I started cleaning Sarah's bedroom, I planned to photograph a special piece of art glass — a colorful flower bought in the gift shop when she and I visited Phipps Conservatory a few years back. Instead, I felt drawn to capture this silk arrangement the moment I went at it with my wet rag.



As I gently wiped the rose petals, I fondly recalled transforming two-year-old Sarah's nursery into her first bedroom. We chose a beautiful rose-patterned paper to cover the walls, and I had this matching beribboned swag made to hang over her new dresser — sweet roses all around for my sweet little girl. The swag moved with us to this house when she was thirteen. Now both Sarah and the swag are over thirty years old and still as sweet as ever!



I praise you, Lord, for time to reflect on over thirty years of blessings.