Smiles

I walked into the linen closet to clean and immediately knew it would be hard to pick a subject for today's photograph. Along with towels and sheets and pillows and even cleaning supplies, I found beautiful crocheted afghans and doilies — my mom's amazing work. The purple and gold afghan kept Mike and me warm countless nights at stadiums and rinks while Sarah cheered and John played ice hockey. Everyone knew that afghan with its fun, vibrant school colors belonged to us. I also found a small patchwork quilt and matching pillow made by my mom — faded from time displayed on a front porch rocker where two Carolina Wrens fledged from a nest built behind the pillow. Tablecloths purchased on trips to Greece and France caught my eye as did a favorite blanket of Sarah's with its silky edging loved nearly off. All of these treasures tugged at my heart strings, but I focused on these stacks of pillowcases. For every holiday and some other special occasions, I whipped up one for Sarah and one for John — hearts for Valentine's Day, colored eggs for Easter, eagles and bears for a trip to Yellowstone, camouflage for camping, and many more. Sometimes Sarah or John helped me guide the fabric through the sewing machine with great anticipation. Sometimes I'd surprise them. Also, the pillowcases brought smiles — many, many, many smiles.



I praise you, Lord, for the idea to create fun pillowcases all those years ago and for my children's smiles.