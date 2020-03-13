Previous
My Minis by janetb
309 / 365

My Minis

How I love miniature daffodils! Yesterday, I only saw one; and today I found this!

I praise you, Lord, for my minis blooming.
13th March 2020

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
