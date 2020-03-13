Sign up
309 / 365
My Minis
How I love miniature daffodils! Yesterday, I only saw one; and today I found this!
I praise you, Lord, for my minis blooming.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Janet B.
ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
1057
photos
96
followers
61
following
84% complete
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Views
4
Album
Year 3
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th March 2020 1:27pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
nikon
,
flowers
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
50mm
,
garden
,
praise
,
d850
