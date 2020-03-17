Previous
After a few busy days doing other things, I got back to spring cleaning today; and it felt good.
I love the familyroom's cozy, comfortable feel with its eclectic mix of contemporary art and antiques. Late afternoon light lit the old dough bowl atop the 1700s blanket chest-turned coffee table just when I finished my work; and with me on the floor with my camera, Gracie thought playtime came next. She considered the camera strap a fun toy. This room holds memories of many-and-I-mean-many fun times with both family and friends. Tonight, Mike and I will will relax here and catch up on the day's news; and tomorrow, I'll tackle the next room!

I praise you, Lord, for the many fun times in our familyroom.
