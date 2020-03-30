Candies

When I see these candies, I smile for so many reasons. I love their bright colors, fun patterns, and smooth shapes. I love the delightful clacking sound they make as I root through the bowl looking for a favorite to hold up to the light. Most of all, I love the sparkle they produce in the eyes of those who discover them on the sideboard. "Are these glass?" always follows the sparkle as a hand reaches.



I ordered these irresistible glass candies from some mail order catalog back in the 1980s and piled them up in a dove-shaped Lenox bowl received as a wedding gift. They still sit in that same bowl, and I washed the display today when I cleaned the livingroom — with a smile on my face.



I praise you, Lord, for these glass candies and the simple joy they add to life.