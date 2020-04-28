Sign up
Trillium Trail
It felt good to get outside for a late afternoon hike at Trillium Trail in nearby Fox Chapel where I found Celandine Poppies, Great White Trilliums, and Virginia Bluebells soaking up the sunshine!
I must have flowers, always and always.
— Claude Monet
I praise you, Lord, for poppies and trilliums and bluebells!
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Janet B.
ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
