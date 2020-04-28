Previous
Trillium Trail by janetb
355 / 365

Trillium Trail

It felt good to get outside for a late afternoon hike at Trillium Trail in nearby Fox Chapel where I found Celandine Poppies, Great White Trilliums, and Virginia Bluebells soaking up the sunshine!

I must have flowers, always and always.
— Claude Monet

I praise you, Lord, for poppies and trilliums and bluebells!
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
Photo Details

