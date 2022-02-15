Previous
Next
ICM - little daisies by jeneurell
43 / 365

ICM - little daisies

I was actually trying to make smooth little circles, but I rather like this one where nothing is smooth so the daisies as well as the circular movement are visible.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful abstract patterns and tones.
February 15th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Nice
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise