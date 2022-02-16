Previous
Next
Dof: Dahlia by jeneurell
44 / 365

Dof: Dahlia

The dahlia's have been far and few between this year. I took this one using f1.4 as it has a somewhat unsightly wire fence behind it.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise