Art: Gary Myers workshop by jeneurell
169 / 365

Art: Gary Myers workshop

Today I went to a painting workshop with Maleny artist Gary Myers. He mainly demonstrated his painting method and as you can see we all watched intently and took it all in. Gary does brightly coloured landscapes in acrylics.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
