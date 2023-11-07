Previous
Pattern: carpet of flowers by jeneurell
170 / 365

Pattern: carpet of flowers

A close up of the Jacaranda and Illawarra Flame Tree flowers on the ground at Maleny.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
November 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh how beautiful. fav
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise