24 / 365
Coffee shop art display
This coffee shop actually had good coffee and cool art pieces by a local artist on display were also quite good. I have to chuckle at the electrical switches that would never come close to a building code in most countries. Ah, the charm of Mexico.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of that beautiful work of art, those switches are something else though ;-)
January 23rd, 2024
