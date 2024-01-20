Previous
Next
Coffee shop art display by jerzyfotos
24 / 365

Coffee shop art display

This coffee shop actually had good coffee and cool art pieces by a local artist on display were also quite good. I have to chuckle at the electrical switches that would never come close to a building code in most countries. Ah, the charm of Mexico.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of that beautiful work of art, those switches are something else though ;-)
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise